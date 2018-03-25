The 7 best places to get Peruvian chicken in the Triangle – on the cheap

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month, we set the wheels turning in search of Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken.





Alpaca

Multiple locations: see website for details

alpacachicken.com

Juicy tidbits: This is the granddaddy of local Peruvian rotisserie joints, dating back to the 2007 opening of the original Durham location (then called Mami Nora’s). The chicken — marinated in tropical juices and spices, and roasted over hardwood coals — is still the one to beat.

Chios

2656 Timber Drive, Garner

919-773-1016

chiosrotisserie.com

Juicy tidbits: Rotisserie-roasted chicken is just one of several Peruvian specialties on the menu at Chios. All are at Cheap Eats prices, which makes a splurge on an order of caramel cookies called alfajores for dessert pretty much a must.

Lucky Chicken

Two locations: 312 E. Main St., Clayton; 1851 N. Harrison Ave., Cary

919-553-5770 (Clayton); 919-678-3153 (Cary)

luckychickennc.net

Juicy tidbits: The Cary strip mall location may lack the cozy charm of the Clayton original, but the recipe is the same: Marinate chicken for 24 hours in vinegar, garlic, black pepper and a Peruvian herb called chincho, then roast low and slow over charcoal flames.

Mami Nora’s

2401 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh

919-834-8572

maminoras.com

Juicy tidbits: The only restaurant in the Alpaca chain to retain the original name — although, confusingly, this is not the original location. Regardless, to paraphrase the bard, charcoal roasted chicken by any other name would smell (and taste) as sweet. (A second location is on the way this year at 6711 Glenwood Ave.)

Marco Pollo

1871 Lake Pine Drive, Cary

919-694-5524

marcopollocary.com

Juicy tidbits: At Marco Pollo (bonus points for the name), you can get chicken in the traditional style, as bone-in pieces on a plate with two sides; or pulled and piled onto a sandwich such as the Marco Pollo, with avocado, romaine, and chipotle mayo.

Mi Peru

4015 University Drive, Durham

919-401-6432

miperupci.com

Juicy tidbits: This deceptively modest family-run restaurant offers full table service and an extensive menu of Peruvian specialties. The rotisserie-roasted chicken still qualifies as Cheap Eats, though, and it’s first rate.

PIO Chickens

1610 Cross Link Road, Suite 43, Raleigh

919-755-5727

piochickens.com

Juicy tidbits: This trendy newcomer sets itself apart from the crowd by offering Peruvian fare — rotisserie chicken, lomo saltado (beef or chicken), quinoa — as bowls and wraps as well as traditional presentations on a plate with choice of sides.