The 7 best places to get Peruvian chicken in the Triangle – on the cheap

A monthly roundup of ethnic eats, counter service chow and other tasty bargains. This month, we set the wheels turning in search of Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken.
Alpaca
Multiple locations: see website for details
Juicy tidbits: This is the granddaddy of local Peruvian rotisserie joints, dating back to the 2007 opening of the original Durham location (then called Mami Nora’s). The chicken — marinated in tropical juices and spices, and roasted over hardwood coals — is still the one to beat.
Chios
2656 Timber Drive, Garner
919-773-1016
Juicy tidbits: Rotisserie-roasted chicken is just one of several Peruvian specialties on the menu at Chios. All are at Cheap Eats prices, which makes a splurge on an order of caramel cookies called alfajores for dessert pretty much a must.
Lucky Chicken
Two locations: 312 E. Main St., Clayton; 1851 N. Harrison Ave., Cary
919-553-5770 (Clayton); 919-678-3153 (Cary)
Juicy tidbits: The Cary strip mall location may lack the cozy charm of the Clayton original, but the recipe is the same: Marinate chicken for 24 hours in vinegar, garlic, black pepper and a Peruvian herb called chincho, then roast low and slow over charcoal flames.
Mami Nora’s
2401 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh
919-834-8572
Juicy tidbits: The only restaurant in the Alpaca chain to retain the original name — although, confusingly, this is not the original location. Regardless, to paraphrase the bard, charcoal roasted chicken by any other name would smell (and taste) as sweet. (A second location is on the way this year at 6711 Glenwood Ave.)
Marco Pollo
1871 Lake Pine Drive, Cary
919-694-5524
Juicy tidbits: At Marco Pollo (bonus points for the name), you can get chicken in the traditional style, as bone-in pieces on a plate with two sides; or pulled and piled onto a sandwich such as the Marco Pollo, with avocado, romaine, and chipotle mayo.
Mi Peru
4015 University Drive, Durham
919-401-6432
Juicy tidbits: This deceptively modest family-run restaurant offers full table service and an extensive menu of Peruvian specialties. The rotisserie-roasted chicken still qualifies as Cheap Eats, though, and it’s first rate.
PIO Chickens
1610 Cross Link Road, Suite 43, Raleigh
919-755-5727
Juicy tidbits: This trendy newcomer sets itself apart from the crowd by offering Peruvian fare — rotisserie chicken, lomo saltado (beef or chicken), quinoa — as bowls and wraps as well as traditional presentations on a plate with choice of sides.
