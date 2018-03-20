Start your week with a trio of noteworthy Durham restaurant openings

East Durham Bake Shop — one of the city's most anticipated openings this year — is finally ready to open Wednesday.

The shop formerly known as East Durham Pie Company will open after a successful kickstarter campaign and years of buzz-worthy pies sold around town. The pastry shop of Ali Rudel and Ben Filippo moves into a renovated century-old building at 406 South Driver St. in Durham.

The bake shop's menu includes pie by the slice and daily pastries like croissants, scones and morning buns. Lunch options include savory pot pies and handpies and salads. Rudel will serve seasonal crisps and cobblers, a full coffee bar brewed with Carrboro Coffee beans, plus a variety of tea and fresh squeezed juices.

East Durham Pie Shop will be open Tuesday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. For more, go to eastdurhambakeshop.com.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Wine Feed

There's a new wine bar in Durham. The second location of The Wine Feed has now opened next to Bull City Ciderworks at 307 S Roxboro St.

The Wine Feed first opened six years ago at 602 Glenwood Ave., in Raleigh, and owner Phillip Rubin announced an expansion to Durham late last year. The shop doubles as a wine bar, pouring wines by the glass and offering small bites, and as a wine store to take a bottle, or a dozen, home.

The Durham Wine Feed will offer more space for events and lounging while in the shop, as well as outdoor seating. Go to thewinefeed.com.

Fast-casual Korean barbecue

A new build-your-own Korean barbecue spot opened Monday in Durham's Lakeview development near Duke Hospital.

Owner Jay Park's Itaewon Grill mirrors fast-casual concepts like Chipotle, but does it with Korean barbecue, offering a customizable menu starting from rice, salad or noodle bases.

There's a variety of options, including kimchi and pickled vegetables, four different sauces and a half-dozen proteins, like beef bulgogi, spicy Korean pulled pork or garlic tofu.

Fast-casual has taken hold of the American dining consciousness, touching many different kinds of cuisines and concepts, but doing it with Korean barbecue looks to be new for the Triangle. Itaewon Grill is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 2608 Erwin Road in Durham, #132. Go to itaewongrillkbbq.com.