Spanky's, an iconic Chapel Hill restaurant, is 'retiring'

Restaurants come and go on Franklin Street, but Spanky's has been a constant.

But Saturday will be its last day as we know it. Owners announced on Facebook Thursday night that they will be "retiring" Spanky's on Saturday after 40 years.

The closing sounds more like a reboot. Chapel Hill Restaurant Group, which owns Spanky's, said that a new restaurant will open in the location. The type of restaurant, nor the name, were announced.

"We are eternally grateful to the town of Chapel Hill, the University of North Carolina, and our countless regulars and customers for their loyal support of Spanky’s throughout the years," the Facebook post said. "Our customers will still see the familiar faces and welcoming atmosphere they have known for many years. We intend to uphold the same standards of great food and service that Spanky’s has always been known for and we hope to see you soon. Cheers!"

Spanky's, at 101 E. Franklin St., has been at the corner of Franklin and Columbia streets since 1977, according to its website, and is often right outside students' basketball celebrations. The cozy restaurant, with an event space on the second floor, was known for shrimp and grits, sandwiches and good burgers.

The walls are decorated with caricatures of famous UNC graduates, including many athletes.

Restaurant fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the common comment being a variation of "No!"

The restaurant group also owns 411 West and Squids in Chapel Hill and Mez Contemporary Mexican in Research Triangle Park and Page Road Grill and in Durham.