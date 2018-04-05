Review: Mr. Dumpling's star attraction deserves top billing, but supporting cast is a treat

Editor's note: Mr. Dumpling received 3 1/2 stars. Due to a technical error, an incorrect rating appears in print.

Bet I can guess what you’re thinking. You’re thinking Mr. Dumpling sounds like a franchise whose name was concocted by some corporate marketing department.





No? Well, that’s what I thought at first. And I couldn’t have been more mistaken. Far from being a franchise or clone, Mr. Dumpling is locally owned and one of a kind. It’s the only restaurant in the Triangle where you can sit at a counter and watch Chinese dumplings being made from scratch right in front of you, behind a counter at the back of the dining room. If you’re not lucky enough to score a front row seat at the counter — or if you’d prefer sitting at a table — you can watch dumplings being rolled out and filled on an overhead TV screen.

Oh, and there really is a Mr. Dumpling. His name is Linjin Zhou, and he’s a veteran chef who worked in Chinese restaurants in New York for more than 30 years before moving to North Carolina. Locally, he was chef at Szechuan Taste prior to opening Mr. Dumpling last summer in Apex.

More often than not, it won’t actually be Zhou himself making the dumplings. He’s usually back in the kitchen turning out the rest of his restaurant’s extensive mostly Taiwanese menu. Instead, you’ll find Vhi Vhang — we’ll call her “Ms. Dumpling,” though she’s not related to Zhou — behind the counter. As you sit there mesmerized, watching her deftly assemble dumplings by the score, you get the strong impression that you’re in for a treat.

As indeed you are. Steamed and served 12 to an order with a soy-sesame dip, the dumplings are at once sublimely tender and sturdy enough to contain their generous fillings — of which there’s a tantalizingly large and varied selection. The menu lists eight options, covering the spectrum from chicken and Chinese cabbage to pork and leek to lamb and carrot. There’s even an entirely vegetarian dumpling.

I’ve only sampled two so far: lamb and zucchini, and “three fresh delicacies,” which turns out to be a ginger-tinged hash of pork, shrimp and cabbage. Those two are enough to convince me to add all the others to my bucket list.

Dumplings deserve their top billing, but the restaurant’s other specialty — hand-made Chinese pies — are equally worthy of a costarring role. Savory fried pies with a blistery wheat crust, these are offered with fillings such as leek and egg, and Jingdong pork. (Google informs me that Jingdong is a county in Yunnan province, but I’m sure there must be an alternate meaning that translates to “succulent.”)

Thicker than the other pies and smaller in diameter (about the size of your palm), doornail-stuffed beef pies are named for their resemblance (in shape, not flavor!) to the oversize doornails on the gates of the legendary Forbidden City. The name may be fanciful, but the flavor is gratifyingly real.

Handmade dumplings and savory pies are unquestionably the star attractions here, but don’t overlook the supporting cast of Taiwanese dishes that account for the bulk of the offering. Scallion pancakes, Taiwanese rice noodles, and several variations on the hot pot theme are all ably accounted for among the nearly 100 listings on the authentic menu.

Cantonese cuisine is represented on the Mr. Dumpling menu with Crispy Salt and Pepper Shrimp. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

In addition to these iconic dishes, the offering includes — Taiwan being a melting pot of regional Chinese cuisines — a broad sampling of dishes with mainland origins. Cantonese cuisine contributes crispy salt and pepper shrimp, beef ho fun, and steamed whole fish with soy sauce, among others. Mr. Dumpling turns out more than respectable renditions of these dishes, though the salt and pepper shrimp — which the menu promises is served authentically (not to mention more flavorfully) head-on — arrived headless when I ordered the dish.





Those who break out in a sweat at the mere thought of Szechuan cuisine may find the toned-down Taiwanese take on the cuisine just what the doctor ordered. The menu offers respectably but not overpoweringly spicy renditions of several classics, from ma po tofu to kung pao chicken — the “Chinese style” version, that is, that’s listed under “Hot Dish” on the authentic menu. You’ll note the familiar takeout version among the 50-plus options on the “American Chinese Cuisine” menu.

Cumin lamb (or beef) strikes a flavorful happy medium between mild and incendiary. And if that’s still too spicy, there’s a version of the dish with noodles that should have even the most delicate Goldilocks palate proclaiming “just right.”

If you’re up for a little more adventure, check out the Appetizers section, where you’ll find the likes of smoked fish, marinated rabbit meat, and shredded dry bean curd with cilantro among the 20 listings. Chicken in Szechuan chile sauce, featuring bone-in chopsticks-manageable pieces served cold, is a Szechuan classic. The flaccid skin and occasional bone shard may deter some Westerners, but brave souls will be rewarded with a toothsome dish that’s spicy, but not overpoweringly so.

The Fish Fillet with Tofu in Szechuan Sauce at Mr. Dumpling in Apex. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Service is efficient and unfailingly welcoming. The staff work smoothly as a team, and you shouldn’t have any problems finding a server who will be happy to answer any questions.

Located in the former Lee’s Garden space in Olive Chapel Village, Mr. Dumpling looks like a typically unassuming strip mall eatery with just a handful of Asian decor elements. By far the most interesting feature is the “Dumplings in Progress” sign that’s often hanging from the ceiling near the counter at the back of the dining room.

It’s a beacon for foodies, you might say like Krispy Kreme’s “Hot Now” sign.

Except, as it doesn’t take long to discover, Mr. Dumpling is anything but a franchise.

Mr. Dumpling

5470 Apex Peakway, Apex

919-387-7709

mr-dumpling.business.site

Cuisine: Chinese





Rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ 1/2

Prices: $$

Atmosphere: typical unassuming strip mall eatery

Noise level: low to moderate

Service: welcoming and efficient

Recommended: hand-made dumplings and pies, spicy cumin lamb noodle, kung pao chicken “Chinese style,” stir-fried pea shoots (seasonal)

Open: Lunch and dinner Wednesday-Monday.

Reservations: accepted

Other: beer and wine; accommodates children; excellent vegetarian selection; parking in lot.

The N&O’s critic dines anonymously; the newspaper pays for all meals. We rank restaurants in five categories: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Extraordinary. ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Excellent. ☆ ☆ ☆ Above average. ☆ ☆ Average. ☆ Fair.





The dollar signs defined: $ Entrees average less than $10. $$ Entrees $11 to $20. $$$ Entrees $21 to $30. $$$$ Entrees more than $30.