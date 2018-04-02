Attention wing lovers: Heavenly Buffaloes is ready to open second location

Heavenly Buffaloes will open its Chapel Hill location this week on Franklin Street.

The crazy popular wing shack hoped to be open in time for some college basketball, but baseball fans like wings too.





Heavenly Buffaloes announced on their social media accounts that they would open at 11 a.m. Thursday in the former Sandwhich location at 404 W. Franklin St. in downtown Chapel Hill.

Mark Dundas and Dain Phelan started Heavenly Buffaloes in 2014 as a 311-square-foot wing-frying closet, but it quickly grew into one of the Triangle’s go-to wing spots. Dundas says an astonishing amount – literally thousands – of wings fly out of the kitchen on an average weekend at the mostly to-go joint, he said last month.





The Chapel Hill location will be more of a traditional restaurant, including a dining room with seating for 73, plus a patio. Other new features include six TVs, a roster of draft beers and more than a dozen cans and bottles. Most of the menu will match Durham’s, with bone-in, boneless and vegan wings, waffle cut fries and more than two dozen sauces and rubs.

There are also a few new menu items for Chapel Hill: a fried chicken thigh sandwich that can be tossed in any of Heavenly Buffaloes’ sauces and a salad.

It will be more fast-casual than full service. Diners will order from a counter and wait for their food, but at 2,400 square feet, it will be much larger than the Durham location. Delivery, currently offered in Durham, will start soon in Chapel Hill.

Heavenly Buffaloes signed a lease in October, as Sandwhich closed. It will keep the same hours as the Durham location: open until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday; until midnight Monday through Thursday; and until 10 p.m. on Sundays. Delivery will be available up to 2 1/2 miles away.

For more, go to heavenlybuffaloes.com.