Finch's Restaurant, a longtime Raleigh favorite, will close months after moving to Durham

Finch's Restaurant, a seven-decade Raleigh dining landmark, will close this weekend, less than six months after reopening in Durham.

Its last day is Sunday, April 15.

The beloved Raleigh restaurant was forced to close its Peace Street home last year to make way for construction along Capital Boulevard. Owner Peggy Jin reopened Finch's in Durham in November, moving the diner into a former florist shop and greenhouse.

Diners are built for their regulars, but the move from Raleigh to Durham took Finch's away from generations of their diners, away from their morning routines, their Saturday traditions.

Jin said breakfast business, which made Finch's an institution in Raleigh, wasn't there in their new location.

"We were always famous for our breakfast, but the business just isn't here for breakfast," Jin said in an interview. "I just want to thank all of our friends and customers who came to see us from Raleigh.... Thank you for the love and support."





In a Facebook post, the restaurant called the closing a retirement and suggested the business had been sold. The post said a new restaurant called East Cut would take over the space, serving gourmet sandwiches and salads, beer and wine and making room for some games of cornhole.

Jin said that if the right circumstances manifest in Raleigh, there could someday be an encore for Finch's but that nothing is in the works right now.

"In the future, if it's the right place and the right time, we'll probably do it again, but right now we don't have that," Jin said.