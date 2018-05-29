Starbucks temporarily closes 8000 stores for anti-bias training after incident in Philadelphia

An estimated 8000 Starbucks stores will be closed Tuesday, May 29, 2018 for anti-bias training for employees following an incident in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men waiting for a friend in a store.
Video courtesy of Starbucks
