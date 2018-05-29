Starbucks temporarily closes 8000 stores for anti-bias training after incident in Philadelphia
An estimated 8000 Starbucks stores will be closed Tuesday, May 29, 2018 for anti-bias training for employees following an incident in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men waiting for a friend in a store.
Hollywood screenwriter, Raleigh native, and Cup A Joe landlord Leon Capetanos has a new project about the coffee shop. Capetanos has decided to celebrate the diversity of the coffee shop in a new photo book - All Are Welcome.
The Washington Post recently published an article titled, "If you only have time to eat three meals in Durham, N.C., make sure they’re here." They chose Monuts, Rose’s Meat Market and Sweet Shop and The Durham. The president and CEO of the Durham
Sam Jones, a part of a six-generation BBQ family, opens his own place in Winterville, N.C. He pays homage to his family's restaurant, The Skylight Inn, but brings the old traditions into a more modern setting.