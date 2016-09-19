Raleigh chef will compete on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

When Jessica Boynton got a phone call saying she was selected to be on the television show “Hell’s Kitchen,” her first thought was, “Why me?”
“How do I go from being a short-order cook to being on a television show?” Boynton recalled thinking.
Boynton, 34, was working as a line cook at On the Oval, a dining facility at N.C. State’s Centennial Campus, when two of her colleagues encouraged her to apply for the cooking-competition show.
There was one problem: Boynton had never heard of “Hell’s Kitchen,” which features celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
So her co-workers, Adam Smith and David Johnson, secretly applied for her. Boynton didn’t find out until she got an email saying she made it through the first round.
Boynton, who lives in Zebulon with her 4-year-old daughter, will appear on the Fox show Sept. 23 with 17 other contestants. They will endure challenges, risk elimination and deal with Ramsay’s harsh attitude, all for a chance to win $250,000 in cash and a job at one of Ramsay’s restaurants.
The show was pre-taped, and Boynton can’t give any hints about what happened. But she said it was a great experience.
“I woke up every day saying, ‘How did I get here?’ ” she said.
Boynton was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to a U.S. military family. They moved to New York and then to North Carolina 24 years ago.
When her parents divorced during her teen years, her mother raised the family’s five children on her own. Her mother became an inspiration to her when she too became a single parent, she said.
After graduating from Harnett Central High School in Angier in 2001, Boynton enrolled at Campbell University, where she planned to study criminal justice. To help cover expenses, she got a job as a short-order cook at a gas station restaurant.
So began her love affair with cooking, and Boynton decided to leave school because she no longer wanted to pursue a career in criminal justice.
Boynton worked at a couple of chain restaurants before she decided to take a break from management duties.
“I wanted to relearn the basics, stuff that I’d forgotten,” Boynton said.
She went on to work at Midtown Grille, Mia Francesca Trattoria and The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, all in Raleigh.
When she found out she was pregnant, Boynton enrolled at Wake Tech Community College. She wanted her daughter, Penelope, to go to college but wondered how she could push for that when she hadn’t finished a degree.
In 2015, Boynton earned an associate’s degree in early childhood education and teaching. She wanted to add to her knowledge and expand her interests.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.
While viewers wait to find out how Boynton does on the show, she’s back at The Cowfish, where she is training to become a kitchen manager. She said she likes the fast-changing environment of the industry.
“I enjoy the creativity of being a chef,” she said. “The chef culture has changed so much. I get to adapt to change and learn. I’m always learning.”
As for “Hell’s Kitchen,” Boynton said her main motivation wasn’t the money, or even the job.
“I wanted to be an inspiration for my daughter to go after her dreams,” she said.
Johnson, her former co-worker at N.C. State, said he always thought Boynton “had that drive.”
“It was her attitude in the kitchen and willingness to work hard and have fun,” he said.
Boynton said she learned from her time on the show, and that Ramsay was definitely intense.
“Nerve-wracking, yes,” she said, “but he made me better at what I do.”
Madison Iszler: 919-836-4952; @madisoniszler
