‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah to perform at DPAC in April

Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central is coming to the Durham Performing Arts Center.
The host of the Emmy- and Peabody-Award-winning program will be at DPAC on April 28.
Noah, a native of South Africa, has hosted many television shows in the country, including South Africa’s music, television and film awards, the South African Comedy Festival and two seasons of his own late-night talk show.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. online at DPACnc.com, the DPAC ticket center at 919-680-2787 and at 123 Vivian Street in Durham and at Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-300.
Noah’s U.S. television debut was on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and he also appeared on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” becoming the first South African stand-up comedian to appear on either show. He’s slated to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in January, and his Showtime comedy special, “Trevor Noah: African American,” premiered in 2013. Noah succeeded Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show.”
