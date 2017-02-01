12-year-old food pantry founder a ‘Leading Lady’ on The Harry Show Thursday

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools Pause

1:15 Trump endorses use of ‘nuclear option’ to confirm his Supreme Court pick

7:38 NC State's Mark Gottfried: That one hurts

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

10:06 Syracuse's Jim Boeheim: Our guys made a couple of unbelievable plays

10:59 Duke's Cutcliffe talks recruiting at signing day press conference

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:56 Museum of History celebrates Black History Month