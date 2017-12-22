Charlie Rose will stay in NC Hall of Fame – but with his misdeeds now acknowledged

More Videos 0:28 Final Vision Trailer Pause 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:25 Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 3:53 NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 0:46 Free lunch for needy diners 1:26 NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:08 Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland 1:16 'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 3:15 Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him. Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him. Meta Viers/McClatchy

