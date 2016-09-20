Happiness is a Warm TV

September 20, 2016 8:45 AM

Fall TV: ‘Lethal Weapon’ is lighthearted action that won’t tax the brain

By Thad Ogburn

togburn@newsobserver.com

New show: “Lethal Weapon”

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Fox

Cast: Damon Wayans, Clayne Crawford, Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm

Premise: Wild-man, possibly suicidal cop Riggs and his aging, family-man partner Murtaugh solve crimes. You likely know what you’re gonna get here from the FOUR “Weapon” movies starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

Verdict: If you go in with low expectations, which I did, it will keep you entertained. Much of the credit goes to Wayans, as Murtaugh, and Crawford as Riggs. They seem to be having fun with these characters and not just trying to copy Glover and Gibson. The action scenes – as over-the-top and ridiculous as they are – are never boring. No, this isn’t appointment TV. But you could do worse for mindless entertainment.

