Happiness is a Warm TV

September 17, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark unleashes ‘Mr. Darcy’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (7 p.m., Hallmark) – In this modern take on “Pride & Prejudice,” Elizabeth Scott (Cindy Busby) decides to show her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in a dog show in New York, but she clashes with the arrogant judge Donovan Darcy (Ryan Paevey). In true Jane Austen fashion, Elizabeth learns that Mr. Darcy is far more kind and interesting than she ever imagined.

Sister Cities (8 p.m., Lifetime) – In this movie, four estranged sisters, as different as the cities they were named after, reunite to mourn what they believe is the suicide of their mother. Stars Stana Katic, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amy Smart and Alfred Molina.

Creative Arts Emmy (8 p.m., FXX) – Creative and technical awards are presented ahead of tomorrow’s primetime Emmy show.

School of Rock (9 p.m., Nickelodeon) – The regular teacher returns in the Season 2 opener, which means the children must find a way to get Dewey back and keep their rock and roll dreams alive.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Comments

Videos

Preview: 2016 Super Bowl commercials

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos