What to Watch on Sunday: Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards (8 p.m., ABC) – Jimmy Kimmel hosts this 68th annual awards show, which honors excellence in television.
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Warren Bingham talks about “George Washington’s 1791 Southern Tour.”
The Case of JonBenet Ramsey (8:30 p.m., CBS) – In the first part of this unscripted two-part docu-series, investigators tour a reconstructed version of the Ramsey house, hoping to gain insight into what happened the night of JonBenet’s murder. Part 2 airs Monday.
Ray Donovan (9 p.m., Showtime) – Sonia gives incriminating evidence to Agent Barnes in the Season 4 finale.
Fear the Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – At the Colonia, Alejandro reveals his darker side.
Vice Principals (10:30 p.m., HBO) – Gamby and Russell play their end game with Dr. Brown in the Season 1 ender.
