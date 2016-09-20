Happiness is a Warm TV

September 20, 2016 6:00 AM

Fall TV: ‘Bull’ brings an ‘NCIS’ fan favorite back to primetime

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

New show: Bull

When/where: Sept. 20, 9 p.m., CBS

Cast: Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez

Premise: Based on the life of Dr. Phil McGraw, who was a renowned jury trial consultant before Oprah made him a household name.

Verdict: Weatherly fans will love this. There’s a different case each week, giving the brilliant Dr. Jason Bull ample opportunities to analyze, scrutinize and crack wise.

It follows the successful CBS crime procedural formula, which is good or bad, depending on your perspective (it actually reminds me a little bit of “The Mentalist,” but without anything super dark, like that show’s “Red John” running plot).

And if you can watch without hearing the smart-alecky lines coming from Dr. Phil’s mouth, it’s just fine.

Read our complete guide to what to watch and what to skip for the 2016 Fall TV season.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Comments

Videos

Preview: 2016 Super Bowl commercials

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos