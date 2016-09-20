Fall TV: ‘Bull’ brings an ‘NCIS’ fan favorite back to primetime

New show: Bull
When/where: Sept. 20, 9 p.m., CBS
Cast: Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez
Premise: Based on the life of Dr. Phil McGraw, who was a renowned jury trial consultant before Oprah made him a household name.
Verdict: Weatherly fans will love this. There’s a different case each week, giving the brilliant Dr. Jason Bull ample opportunities to analyze, scrutinize and crack wise.
It follows the successful CBS crime procedural formula, which is good or bad, depending on your perspective (it actually reminds me a little bit of “The Mentalist,” but without anything super dark, like that show’s “Red John” running plot).
And if you can watch without hearing the smart-alecky lines coming from Dr. Phil’s mouth, it’s just fine.
Read our complete guide to what to watch and what to skip for the 2016 Fall TV season.
Comments