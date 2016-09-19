What to Watch on Monday: ‘Good Place,’ ‘Kevin Can Wait’ are new

The Good Place (10 p.m., NBC) – Kristen Bell and Ted Danson star in this new sitcom about a woman who dies and finds herself in the wrong place – the “good” place – in the afterlife. Two episodes air tonight. Read our capsule review of “The Good Place.”
Also on tonight . . .
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) – For Season 11, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys join Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.
Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) – Season 3 opens with Gordon working as a bounty hunter in monster-ridden Gotham while looking for answers about the Indian Hill escapees.
Kevin Can Wait (8:30 p.m., CBS) – This new Kevin James sitcom is no “King of Queens.” James plays a retired cop (with a hot young wife, naturally) whose retirement isn’t going exactly as he’d planned.
The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey (9 p.m., CBS) – The conclusion of the network’s docu-series looking into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey.
Lucifer (9 p.m., Fox) – In the Season 2 opener, Lucifer and Chloe look into the murder of an actress.
Major Crimes (10 p.m., TNT) – Season 5 ends with the unit closer to the mastermind behind the white supremacy murders. Also, Buzz and Rusty get closure in the investigation into the murder of Buzz’s father.
Comments