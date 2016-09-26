Happiness is a Warm TV

September 26, 2016

What to Watch on Monday: ‘Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks’ season ends

By Brooke Cain

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (9 p.m., National Geographic) – Each captain is desperate to bring in one last catch in the Season 3 finale.

Gotham ( 8 p.m., Fox) – When Fish Mooney tries to locate Hugo Strange, Gordon reluctantly gets help from journalist Valerie Vale to find Fish. Also, Penguin experiences a surge in popularity and Bruce’s probe into the Court of Owls is compromised.

Big Bang Theory (8 p.m., CBS) – Wolfowitz has a meeting with Colonel Williams, a representative from the Air Force Department of Material Command.

Kevin Can Wait (8:30 p.m., CBS) – Kevin reorganizes the house after his friends convince him that Donna has things set up for her own benefit.

