What to Watch on Tuesday: Belly up to the bar for ‘Drunk History’

Drunk History (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central) – The Season 4 premiere looks at “Great Escapes,” with stories of LSD pioneer Timothy Leary’s escape from prison; a daring rescue at Devil’s Island; and a baker whose whiskey habit keeps him calm aboard the Titanic.
Also on tonight . . .
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8 p.m., Fox) – Figgis sees the viral go-kart video, prompting Jake and Holt to begin plotting their attack. Back at the precinct, a new captain takes over.
Frontline: The Choice 2016 (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Frontline looks at the formative moments in the lives of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump – where they came from and whey they chose to pursue the office of president. Read more about “The Choice 16.”
Bull (9 p.m., CBS) – Dr. Bull and his team come up with a new defense for a female pilot accused of negligence when they discover the jury has a gender bias.
