Wake Forest pastor gains fame as Steve Harvey lookalike

A pair of Raleigh natives – and their adorable baby daughter – auditioned on the season premiere of “American Idol”. Jordan Sasser impressed judges Keith Urban, Harry Connick Jr. and Jennifer Lopez with his performance of Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” He received the “golden ticket” to advance to the Hollywood rounds. Minutes earlier, his wife, Alex, had auditioned with her version of Bruno Mars’ “Count on Me.” But the judges thought the performance, in which she accompanied herself by strumming a pink ukelele, wasn’t quite strong enough to send her to Hollywood. Clearly one of the highlights of their audition, though, was baby Westlund Joy, the subject of much oohing and aahing from the judging panel.