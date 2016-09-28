Happiness is a Warm TV

September 28, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: A new season of ‘Younger’ on TV Land

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Younger (10 p.m., TV Land) - Liza sends Caitlin off to college and struggles with her feelings for both Josh and Charles in the Season 3 opener.

Also on tonight . . .

Criminal Minds (8 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 12 premiere, new recruit Luke Alvez helps the team capture a killer who escaped from prison with 12 other inmates. (Fired star Thomas Gibson will appear in at least the first two episodes of the season.)

Lethal Weapon (8 p.m., Fox) - A noise complaint at a boxer’s home leads Riggs and Murtaugh to a case involving illegal gunrunners.

Speechless (8:30 p.m., ABC) - Maya’s fear about allowing Kenneth to be J.J.’s full-time aide is confirmed when J.J. misses a physical therapy appointment.

Code Black (10 p.m., CBS) - The second season starts with Col. Ethan Willis joining the team, bringing new techniques and technologies learned in the field of combat.

Designated Survivor (10 p.m., ABC) - Amid chaos and confusion, President Kirkman steps into his role as commander in chief and struggles to hold the country together.

Impastor (10:30 p.m., TV Land) - Buddy's attempt to outfox the detectives backfires in the Season 2 premiere.

