September 29, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: A funeral looms on ‘Notorious’

By Brooke Cain

Notorious (9 p.m., ABC) – With Sarah’s funeral looming, Jake struggles to control his feelings and protect Oscar from the press. Also, Julia looks for Sarah's brother, a baby is abducted, and Sean “Diddy” Combs visits Louise.

Also on tonight . . .

Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) – Meredith thinks about her loyalties while Alex deals with the fallout of his actions.

The Good Place (8:30 p.m., NBC) – Michael asks Tahani to assist a neighbor in finding her true purpose.

The Pitch (9 p.m., Fox) – Ginny tries to fit in with the team, but a sexist comment that Al made years ago resurfaces. Also, Mike accepts the death of his career and the end of his marriage.

Blacklist (10 p.m., NBC) – Red, Tom and the task force team up to find a notorious bounty hunter who may know Alexander Kirk's next move.

