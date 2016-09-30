Happiness is a Warm TV

September 30, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: Priests join forces on ‘The Exorcist’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Exorcist (9 p.m., Fox) – Tomas is denied permission to perform an exorcism on Angela’s daughter, prompting Father Marcus to break out of Saint Aquinas to join forces with him.

Also on tonight . . .

Last Man Standing (8 p.m., ABC) – Mike learns that Mandy and Kyle’s wedding shower is on the same day as the big Broncos-Chargers game.

Dr. Ken (8:30 p.m., ABC) – On Allison’s first day at Welltopia, she and Ken try to prove each other wrong in regard to a patient’s diagnosis.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – A stray bullet strikes an elderly woman in her home, and Frank faces ridicule after he disciplines a disrespectful cop.

Van Helsing (10 p.m., Syfy) – The hospital’s power source is damaged, jeopardizing the protective UV lights.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Comments

Videos

Wake Forest pastor gains fame as Steve Harvey lookalike

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos