What to Watch on Saturday: New seasons of ‘SNL,’ ‘Austin City Limits’

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – The 42nd season debuts with host Margot Robbie and music guest The Weeknd.
My Husband is Missing (8 p.m., Lifetime) – In this new Lifetime movie, a woman finds herself and her teenage daughter in danger when she helps the police investigate the kidnapping of her husband. Stars Daphne Zuniga, Aaron Pearl and Nicole Munoz.
School of Rock (9 p.m., Nickelodeon) – Lawrence tries to prove his value to the group by taking over the production of their first recording.
Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet (9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) – In the Season 4 opener, Dr. Oakley runs after sheep and reunites with a dog that has developed a puzzling paw problem.
Life at Vet U (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – The flood of veterinarian shows continues to with this This new series following a group of vet students. In the opener, students await their match results for an internship program, but must first pass their final rotations.
Austin City Limits (Midnight, UNC-TV) – Singer-songwriter Paul Simon opens Season 42 with a career-spanning set that includes songs from “Graceland” and Simon & Garfunkel hits.
