What to Watch on Sunday: Gunslinger drama ‘Westworld’ on HBO

Westworld (9 p.m., HBO) – In this new series, guests pay to share wild west adventures with android hosts. In the opener, a programmer warns the park founder about the behavior of some recently reprogrammed hosts. It has quite a cast: Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, James Marsden and Jeffrey Wright.
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Bart Ehrman talks to host D.G. Martin about “Jesus Before the Gospels.”
Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 3 premiere, a storm destroys a naval base in Bahrain and Elizabeth advises President Dalton to reconsider his approach to climate change.
Secrets and Lies (9 p.m., ABC) – Det. Cornell interrogates Eric over his past transgression, while Amanda helps Eric search for answers.
Last Man on Earth (9:30 p.m., Fox) – When Todd feels profound remorse, Tandy uses some white lies to lift his spirits.
Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) – Holmes and Watson assist the NYPD as they search for a serial killer bomber in the Season 5 opener. Watson turns to a former criminal for help.
