October 2, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Gunslinger drama ‘Westworld’ on HBO

By Brooke Cain

Westworld (9 p.m., HBO) – In this new series, guests pay to share wild west adventures with android hosts. In the opener, a programmer warns the park founder about the behavior of some recently reprogrammed hosts. It has quite a cast: Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, James Marsden and Jeffrey Wright.

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Bart Ehrman talks to host D.G. Martin about “Jesus Before the Gospels.”

Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 3 premiere, a storm destroys a naval base in Bahrain and Elizabeth advises President Dalton to reconsider his approach to climate change.

Secrets and Lies (9 p.m., ABC) – Det. Cornell interrogates Eric over his past transgression, while Amanda helps Eric search for answers.

Last Man on Earth (9:30 p.m., Fox) – When Todd feels profound remorse, Tandy uses some white lies to lift his spirits.

Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) – Holmes and Watson assist the NYPD as they search for a serial killer bomber in the Season 5 opener. Watson turns to a former criminal for help.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

