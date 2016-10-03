Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Monday: ‘Timeless’ and ‘Conviction’ are new

Timeless (10 p.m., NBC) – A solid new series in which a team of good guys use a time machine to chase down a villain with a stolen time machine who is determined to change random events in history. Tonight’s opener involves the 1937 Hindenburg disaster. Read our capsule review of “Timeless.”

Also on tonight . . .

Best of Enemies (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Independent Lens presents this critically acclaimed documentary about the debates between Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley during the 1968 political conventions.

Scorpion (9 p.m., CBS) – In the two-hour season premiere, the team members set aside their personal issues when hackers take over targeted U.S. military aircraft and warships.

Lucifer (9 p.m., Fox) – Lucifer suspects his mother, Charlotte, may be involved in a ghastly murder.

Conviction (10 p.m., ABC) – In this new series, a former First Daughter makes a deal to work for a D.A. reviewing questionable convictions in exchange for getting out of a drug charge. Read our capsule review of “Conviction.”

