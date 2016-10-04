Fall TV: Put The CW’s ‘No Tomorrow’ on your ‘must watch’ list

New show: No Tomorrow
When/where: Oct. 4, 9 p.m., The CW
Cast: Tori Anderson, Joshua Sasse
Premise: A list-making rule follower (Anderson) meets her gorgeous and free-spirited dream man (Sasse), who challenges her to take more risks and embrace life like there’s no tomorrow. One problem: he could be crazy.
Verdict: I’m in. It’s funny and sweet, but not sappy. Just as it veers toward sap, it snaps back to its not-so-ideal reality. But it’s hopeful. And also kinda doomed. Anderson and Sasse (whose character, incidentally, believes the world is ending) have great rom-com chemistry, and Jesse Rath makes a (very, very quiet) impression as a spurned, low-talking ex-boyfriend. Put this one on your list (you make lists, right?) and mark it off every week.
