October 4, 2016 6:01 AM

Fall TV: Put The CW’s ‘No Tomorrow’ on your ‘must watch’ list

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

New show: No Tomorrow

When/where: Oct. 4, 9 p.m., The CW

Cast: Tori Anderson, Joshua Sasse

Premise: A list-making rule follower (Anderson) meets her gorgeous and free-spirited dream man (Sasse), who challenges her to take more risks and embrace life like there’s no tomorrow. One problem: he could be crazy.

Verdict: I’m in. It’s funny and sweet, but not sappy. Just as it veers toward sap, it snaps back to its not-so-ideal reality. But it’s hopeful. And also kinda doomed. Anderson and Sasse (whose character, incidentally, believes the world is ending) have great rom-com chemistry, and Jesse Rath makes a (very, very quiet) impression as a spurned, low-talking ex-boyfriend. Put this one on your list (you make lists, right?) and mark it off every week.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

