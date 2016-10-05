What to Watch on Wednesday: CW has another winner in ‘Frequency’

Frequency (9 p.m., CW) – In this new series based on the 2000 film, an old ham radio mysteriously connects a detective with her dad, who was killed in the line of duty 20 years earlier.
Also on tonight . . .
Arrow (8 p.m., CW) – Oliver struggles to deal with a city overrun by criminals and new vigilantes in the Season 5 premiere.
Lethal Weapon (10 p.m., Fox) – Riggs and Murtaugh investigate a violent case involving a drug cartel.
black-ish (9:30 p.m., ABC) – When Junior decides to run for class president, Dre becomes his campaign manager.
Queen Sugar (10 p.m., OWN) – Nova’s public comments about Charley’s marriage cause a rift.
Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC) – Platt is physically assaulted and rushed to Chicago Med.
