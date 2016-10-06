Happiness is a Warm TV

October 6, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: A Doomsday crisis on ‘The Good Place’

By Brooke Cain

The Good Place (8:30 p.m., NBC) – Teaching Eleanor about ethics is a full-time job for Chidi. Meanhwhile, Michael and Janet deal with a Category 55 Emergency Doomsday Crisis.

Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) – A family argues at the hospital following a car crash at a funeral.

Pitch (9 p.m., Fox) – While getting ready to play the Cardinals, Ginny is rattled when she spots her ex-boyfriend on their team.

Notorious (9 p.m., ABC) – Julia airs footage of a beloved musician assaulting a woman backstage at a concert.

The Blacklist (10 p.m., NBC) – Red and the task force hunt down Miles McGrath, a criminal incubator who finances crimes for profit.

Ice Road Truckers (10 p.m., History) – In the Season 10 finale, the truckers face fire and a thin crossing.

