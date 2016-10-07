What to Watch on Friday: Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott in ‘The Ranch’

The Ranch (Netflix) – This new comedy series, set in present day on a Colorado ranch, stars Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott and Debra Winger. Colt (Kutcher) returns home after a brief and failed semi-pro football career to help run the family ranching business with his brother (Masterson) and his father (Elliott).
Bering Sea Gold (9 p.m., Discovery) – In the two-hour season finale, miners push themselves to the brink, forgoing sleep, safety and sanity to dredge as much gold as possible.
The Exorcist (10 p.m., Fox) – Kat struggles to face the reality that Julia is dead. Meanwhile, Marcus and Tomas present footage of the Rance home to papal emissaries to get permission to conduct an exorcism.
Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – A traumatized young woman who was held hostage is reluctant to press charges. And Jamie is offered a job on a TV show.
