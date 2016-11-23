What to Watch on Wednesday: It’s ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (9 p.m., ABC) – The Peanuts gather around Charlie’s pingpong table for an unusual feast.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Special (8 p.m., NBC) – The iconic parade is celebrated with highlights of the floats, balloons and musical performances (parade is Thursday morning).
Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC) – A primetime special celebrating Thanksgiving sketches from seasons past.
Brothers Take New Orleans (9 p.m., HGTV) – In the first episode of this new show, “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew challenge each other and renovate a double-shotgun home.
Wahlburgers (10 p.m., A&E) – Paul organizes a burger-eating contest at the Coney Island Wahlburgers.
Comments