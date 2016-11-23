Happiness is a Warm TV

November 23, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: It’s ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (9 p.m., ABC) – The Peanuts gather around Charlie’s pingpong table for an unusual feast.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Special (8 p.m., NBC) – The iconic parade is celebrated with highlights of the floats, balloons and musical performances (parade is Thursday morning).

Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC) – A primetime special celebrating Thanksgiving sketches from seasons past.

Brothers Take New Orleans (9 p.m., HGTV) – In the first episode of this new show, “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew challenge each other and renovate a double-shotgun home.

Wahlburgers (10 p.m., A&E) – Paul organizes a burger-eating contest at the Coney Island Wahlburgers.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Comments

Videos

Watch WRAL's message promising to no longer silence language on 'Saturday Night LIve'

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos