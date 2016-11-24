Happiness is a Warm TV

November 24, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: A Turkey Day parade and a dog show

By Brooke Cain

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m., NBC) – New York’s 90th annual parade features floats, live musical performances and marching brands, with hosts Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker. Celebrities include Kelsea Ballerina, Tony Bennett and the Radio City Rockettes. It replays at 2 p.m.

National Dog Show (Noon, NBC) – Another Thanksgiving Day tradition – watching canines compete to be Best in Show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia contest.

A Chef’s Life (Noon, UNC-TV) – A marathon of episodes of Chef Vivian Howard’s show runs until 5 p.m.

The Great Indoors (8:30 p.m., CBS) – After crushing Clark with a brutal performance review, Jack is forbidden by human resources to give the staff any feedback.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

