What to Watch on Friday: OMG the new ‘Gilmore Girls’ on Netflix!

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (Netflix) – It’s all I’ve ever wanted, really. The much anticipated new limited series that picks up the story of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore and their cohorts in Stars Hollow. The four 90-minute episodes all drop today, with each episode covering a season of the year, starting with winter. That first “winter” episode starts four months after the death of Richard Gilmore (Richard was played by actor Edward Herrmann, who died in December 2014). Nearly all other actors from the original TV series make an appearance.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) – It’s time! Christmas specials can begin! We start with this 1966 classic about a heartless grinch who tries to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. Narrated by Boris Karloff. (“How Murray Saved Christmas” follows at 8:30.)
Star Wars (6:45 a.m., TBS) – A marathon of “Star Wars” movies starts at 6:45 a.m. with “The Phantom Menace” and runs all day. Of note: “The Empire Strikes Back” starts at 5:43 p.m., followed by “Return of the Jedi.”
Frosty the Snowman (8 p.m., CBS) – From 1969, an animated adaptation of Romeo Muller’s story narrated by Jimmy Durante. “Frosty Returns” at 8:30.
For Better or Worse (9 p.m., OWN) – Angela is concerned about her health in the Season 5 finale.
Van Helsing (10 p.m., Syfy) – Vanessa and the group take shelter in Susan’s family farm, where drastic action is taken against Sam.
