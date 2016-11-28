Happiness is a Warm TV

November 28, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: CMA’s ‘Country Christmas’ on ABC

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

CMA Country Christmas (8 p.m., ABC) – Music stars perform holiday songs and Jennifer Nettles hosts.

Supergirl (8 p.m., The CW) – When Eliza visits for Thanksgiving, Alex decides to come out to her.

Lucifer (9 p.m., Fox) – Charlotte tries to turn Chloe against Lucifer in order to get him to leave Earth.

Mariela Castro’s March: Cuba’s LGBT Revolution (9 p.m., HBO) – A documentary about Mariela Castro, a champion of recent legislative and social LGBT reforms.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (10 p.m., VH1) – Robin Thicke, Keke Palmer and DJ Khaled join Snoop and Martha for breakfast for dinner. Snoop educates the group on the art of cooking bacon.

Timeless (10 p.m., NBC) – As the nation waits to hear the fate of the astronauts on Apollo 11, Flynn arrives in 1969, intending to rewrite the day’s events.

