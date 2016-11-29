What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Rudolph’ flies, ‘Hamilton’ gets ‘Drunk History’ treatment

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m., CBS) – The 1964 stop-motion classic about the reindeer with the shiny nose who guides Santa’s sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve. It features a musical score from Johnny Marks and the voice talent of Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman.
The Flash (8 p.m., The CW) – Barry asks the Green Arrow for help when aliens attack Central City, but then they realize that won’t be enough.
This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – Kate, Kevin and Randall head to their family’s cabin after a chaotic Thanksgiving.
Good Behavior (9 p.m., TNT) – Letty tries to return to her hometown to see her son.
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (10 p.m., A&E) – Actress and ex-Scientologist Leah Remini meets with former Church of Scientology executive Amy Scobee, who shares her story of disconnection from her mother.
Drunk History (10 p.m., Comedy Central) – Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton") tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, his nemesis Aaron Burr and their infamous duel to the death.
