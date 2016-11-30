Happiness is a Warm TV

November 30, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas of Many Colors’ movie

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (9 p.m., NBC) - In this new movie, Dolly Parton’s father tries to raise money to buy his wife a wedding ring, while an unexpected blizzard threatens the family.

Also on tonight . . .

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m., NBC) - The 84th annual tree-lighting ceremony in New York features performers Tony Bennett, Josh Groban, Neil Diamond, Sarah McLachlan, Dolly Parton and others.

Frequency (9 p.m., The CW) - Frank investigates when Raimy tells him about an unexpected connection to the Nightingale’s first kill.

Incorporated (10 p.m., USA) - In this new series set in a corporate-controlled future, Ben Larson keeps secrets from his family and co-workers.

Queen Sugar (10 p.m., OWN) - In the Season 1 finale, Charley makes a calculated choice about Davis’ basketball career and securing an investor.

