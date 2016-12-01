What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Charlie Brown Christmas,’ new ‘Top Chef’

A Charlie Brown Christmas (8 p.m., ABC) – In this 1965 holiday classic, Charlie Brown and Linus search for the meaning of Christmas.
Great American Baking Show (9 p.m., ABC) – In the premiere, bakers prepare multi-tiered holiday cakes, bundt cakes inspired by winter flavors and bar cookies.
Pitch (9 p.m., Fox) – Rumors about Mike waiving his no-trade clause put him in the spotlight.
Nightwatch (9 p.m., A&E) – In the Season 3 premiere, the NOLA EMS team celebrates the opening of its new headquarters.
Life in Pieces (9:30 p.m., CBS) – John encourages Samantha to take up boxing instead of going to her ballet class, and Joan terrorizes Matt by hiding spiders around him.
Top Chef (10 p.m., Bravo) – Eight new chefs face off against eight returning chefs in the new Charleston, S.C.-set Season 14 premiere. Two of the competing chefs are from Charlotte.
