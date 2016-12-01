Happiness is a Warm TV

December 1, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Charlie Brown Christmas,’ new ‘Top Chef’

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

A Charlie Brown Christmas (8 p.m., ABC) – In this 1965 holiday classic, Charlie Brown and Linus search for the meaning of Christmas.

Great American Baking Show (9 p.m., ABC) – In the premiere, bakers prepare multi-tiered holiday cakes, bundt cakes inspired by winter flavors and bar cookies.

Pitch (9 p.m., Fox) – Rumors about Mike waiving his no-trade clause put him in the spotlight.

Nightwatch (9 p.m., A&E) – In the Season 3 premiere, the NOLA EMS team celebrates the opening of its new headquarters.

Life in Pieces (9:30 p.m., CBS) – John encourages Samantha to take up boxing instead of going to her ballet class, and Joan terrorizes Matt by hiding spiders around him.

Top Chef (10 p.m., Bravo) – Eight new chefs face off against eight returning chefs in the new Charleston, S.C.-set Season 14 premiere. Two of the competing chefs are from Charlotte.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Comments

Videos

Watch WRAL's message promising to no longer silence language on 'Saturday Night LIve'

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos