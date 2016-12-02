What to Watch on Friday: Christmas with the ‘I Love Lucy’ gang

I Love Lucy Christmas Special (8 p.m., CBS) – While decorating for Christmas, the Ricardos and Mertzes reflect on how their lives have changed since the arrival of Little Ricky. The episode was first broadcast in December 1956 and was considered “lost” until CBS re-aired it in 1989. It has been “colorized with a vintage look.”
Also on . . .
Fauda / Pacific Heat (Netflix) – The Israeli thriller “Fauna” comes to Netflix, as does the first season of animated series “Pacific Heat.”
Last Man Standing (8 p.m., ABC) – Mike considers whether to follow the politically correct guidelines for his speech at Molly’s graduation.
CMT Crossroads (10 p.m., CMT) – Alicia Keys performs with newcomer Maren Morris, a Nashville singer-songwriter.
Pet Nation Renovation (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – Michigan Animal Rescue League animal shelter in Pontiac, Mich., gets a makeover.
