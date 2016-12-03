Happiness is a Warm TV

December 3, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Saturday: Check ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ off your list

By Brooke Cain

It’s a Wonderful Life (8 p.m., NBC) – At least one viewing each December of this holiday classic is required by law. In the 1946 Frank Capra film, family man George Bailey is ruined by a miserly banker on Christmas Eve and becomes suicidal, but his guardian angel helps him see how much his life means to those around him.

A Dream of Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) – An ambitious married woman wishes to be single again and awakens to discover her wish has been granted. Unhappy, she sets out to find her husband for the second time.

Heaven Sent (8 p.m., Lifetime) – An 8-year-old runaway angel decides to rekindle the love between a couple on the verge of divorce.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Emma Stone hosts with musical guest Mendes.

