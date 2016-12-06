What to Watch on Tuesday: Things will get teary on ‘This is Us’

This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – Got Kleenex? In the midseason finale, the Pearsons take Kate to the hospital with appendicitis on Christmas Eve, where they run into Dr. K (Gerald McRaney), who is a patient. This is going to be a rough one, folks.
Also on tonight . . .
NCIS (8 p.m., CBS) – The team looks into a series of threats against Congresswoman Jenna Flemming, and Director Vance takes charge of temporary protection detail.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8 p.m., Fox) – Terry imposes a green initiative and tells Gina to remove her space heater.
American Housewife (8:30 p.m., ABC) – Oliver takes dancing and manners lessons hoping to get a girl he likes to accompany him to the Westport Cotillion.
Good Behavior (9 p.m., TNT) – Letty rejoins Javier on the road.
