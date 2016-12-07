What to Watch on Wednesday: An all-star cast in ‘Hairspray Live!’

Hairspray Live! (8 p.m., NBC) – In this live musical, set in 1962 Baltimore, an overweight teen becomes a local celebrity after landing a role on a dance show and starts a campaign to integrate the all-white program. It stars Maddie Baillio, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Eichner, Sean Hayes, Ariana Grande and Harvey Fierstein.
Empire (9 p.m., Fox) – Andre sabotages Tiana’s appearance at a fashion event to move Nessa into the spotlight.
Salem (9 p.m., WGN) – A traitor is exposed while a ghost from Salem’s past makes a shocking appearance.
Vikings (9 p.m., History) – Ragnar seeks to equip his voyage Wessex while being warned that the gods have deserted him.
black-ish (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Bow asks Dre to pull strings to get Zoey a fellowship, but he doesn’t want Zoey relying on nepotism.
Designated Survivor (10 p.m., ABC) – President Kirkman searches for the party responsible for leaking classified government documents online.
