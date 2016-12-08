What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’ on Fox

Taraji’s White Hot Holidays (8 p.m., Fox) – Taraji P. Henson hosts this Christmas special with celebrity guests Tyler Perry, Jussie Smollett, Taye Diggs, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys, Terry Crews and others.
Mom (9 p.m., CBS) – Christy and Bonnie are concerned when Jill breaks down on the anniversary of her mother’s suicide.
Alone (9 p.m., History) – In the Season 3 premiere, ten new participants are abandoned in the remote wilderness of Patagonia, Argentina, where they must find food and water, build shelters and fend off predators.
Notorious (10 p.m., ABC) – In the finale (likely for the series), Mexican cartel leader Carlos Mora mistakenly takes Julia hostage, leaving Jake and LHL to go to extremes to get her home.
