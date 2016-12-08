Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’ on Fox

By Brooke Cain

Taraji’s White Hot Holidays (8 p.m., Fox) – Taraji P. Henson hosts this Christmas special with celebrity guests Tyler Perry, Jussie Smollett, Taye Diggs, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys, Terry Crews and others.

Mom (9 p.m., CBS) – Christy and Bonnie are concerned when Jill breaks down on the anniversary of her mother’s suicide.

Alone (9 p.m., History) – In the Season 3 premiere, ten new participants are abandoned in the remote wilderness of Patagonia, Argentina, where they must find food and water, build shelters and fend off predators.

Notorious (10 p.m., ABC) – In the finale (likely for the series), Mexican cartel leader Carlos Mora mistakenly takes Julia hostage, leaving Jake and LHL to go to extremes to get her home.

Happiness is a Warm TV

We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

