Happiness is a Warm TV

December 9, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: ‘Captive,’ ‘Fuller House’ on Netflix

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Captive (Netflix) – This true crime documentary series looks at cases of hostage-taking, from high profile incidences to those kept hidden from the public. Told with dramatic re-enactments. Other originals hitting Netflix today include “Fuller House: Season 2” and “White Rabbit Project.”

The Vampire Diaries (8 p.m., The CW) – Stefan and Caroline’s Christmas Eve dinner with Alaric, Matt and Peter is crashed by Damon and Sybil – and things quickly take a dark turn.

Hawaii Five-0 (9 p.m., CBS) – A boy suffering from PTSD undergoes hypnosis and realizes he may have witnessed a murder related to a 10-year-old cold case.

Van Helsing (10 p.m., Syfy) – In the Season 1 finale, Vanessa is now in the clutches of Dmitri and Rebecca and learns secrets from her past and finds herself at a crossroads.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Comments

Videos

Watch WRAL's message promising to no longer silence language on 'Saturday Night LIve'

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos