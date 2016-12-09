What to Watch on Friday: ‘Captive,’ ‘Fuller House’ on Netflix

Captive (Netflix) – This true crime documentary series looks at cases of hostage-taking, from high profile incidences to those kept hidden from the public. Told with dramatic re-enactments. Other originals hitting Netflix today include “Fuller House: Season 2” and “White Rabbit Project.”
The Vampire Diaries (8 p.m., The CW) – Stefan and Caroline’s Christmas Eve dinner with Alaric, Matt and Peter is crashed by Damon and Sybil – and things quickly take a dark turn.
Hawaii Five-0 (9 p.m., CBS) – A boy suffering from PTSD undergoes hypnosis and realizes he may have witnessed a murder related to a 10-year-old cold case.
Van Helsing (10 p.m., Syfy) – In the Season 1 finale, Vanessa is now in the clutches of Dmitri and Rebecca and learns secrets from her past and finds herself at a crossroads.
