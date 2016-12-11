What to Watch on Sunday: TJ Miller hosts Critics Choice Awards

Critic’s Choice Awards (8 p.m., A&E) – T.J. Miller (“Silicon Valley”) returns to host this 2016 event honoring the best in film and TV as voted upon by film and TV critics.
Frozen (8 p.m., ABC) – The 2013 Disney blockbuster about a fearless young princess who sets out to find her sister, is followed by the “Making of Frozen: Return to Arendelle” special.
The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – Negan’s unwelcome visit to Alexandria continues as other members scavenge for supplies.
Divorce (10 p.m., HBO) – In the Season 1 finale, tensions ease between Frances and Robert, until Frances’ new lawyer makes a move that sends Robert on a vengeful path.
The Affair (10 p.m., Showtime) – Alison’s return puts Cole in a difficult situation.
