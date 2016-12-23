Happiness is a Warm TV

December 23, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: Another chance to catch the ‘Grinch’

By Brooke Cain

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) – The heartless Grinch dresses up as Santa and tries to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. “How Murray Saved Christmas” follows at 8:30, and then it’s a repeat of “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.”

Shakespeare Live from the RSC (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – From the stage of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon, hosts David Tennant and Catherine Tate are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch to mark the life and work of William Shakespeare on the 400th anniversary of his death.

A Home for the Holidays (8 p.m., CBS) – Inspirational stories of people whose lives were changed through adoption, along with performances by Miranda Lambert, Alessia Cara, Rachel Platten and others.

Treehouse Masters (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – Pete and his crew trek to the Blue Ridge Mountains to build a treehouse for one of their own, carpenter Mike Reynolds.

