What to Watch on Saturday: ESPN ‘30 for 30’ documentary marathon

30-for-30 (ESPN 2) – A marathon of “30 for 30” documentaries starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 1 p.m. Christmas Day. There are some great ones listed in the marathon, including “Survive and Advance,” the Jonathan Hock documentary about N.C. State’s march to win the 1983 NCAA basketball championship in Albequerque. That one airs at 6 p.m.
A Christmas Story (TNT) – Watch this over and over if you want, all day and all night: little Ralphie tries to convince his parents to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas.
It’s a Wonderful Life (8 p.m., NBC) – Another chance to see this holiday favorite, starring Jimmy Stewart as a suicidal man who learns the value of his life through a bumbling guardian angel.
Elf (8 p.m., Freeform) – Buddy (Will Ferrell) is adopted by one of Santa’s elves and raised at the North Pole, but goes to New York in search of his real father (James Caan). “Christmas Vacation” with Chevy Chase airs at 9:30.
