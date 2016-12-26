Happiness is a Warm TV

December 26, 2016 5:58 AM

What to Watch on Monday: ‘Meet the Patels’ doc, ‘Moveable Feast’ at The Durham

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Meet the Patels (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Independent Lens presents this 2014 documentary by actor Ravi Patel, whose traditional Hindu parents are eager for him to find a mate, so he enters the semi-arranged marriage system in America.

Also on . . .

The Staircase (3 p.m., Sundance Channel) – A marathon of all eight installments of the acclaimed documentary series “The Staircase,” which covered the Mike Peterson murder trial in Durham.

Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking (10:30 a.m., UNC-TV) – Tonight’s episode visits The Durham Hotel to feature siblings Andrea and Brendan Reusing, co-founders of Lantern Restaurant in Chapel Hill. They group then visit Chapel Hill Creamery and prepare a meal of pork ribs with a rhubarb relish; a warm kale salad with radishes, eggs, and a bacon dressing; and an appetizer of grilled Bibb lettuce with mozzarella and preserved lemon and spring onion dressing. Repeats Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (8 p.m., ABC) – In this 1986 special, members of the Peanuts gang plan a New Year’s party while Charlie Brown reads “War and Peace.”

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (9 p.m., ABC) – In a special that first aired in 1976, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer comes to the rescue of the New Year baby, who has been kidnapped by an evil bird.

American Pickers (9 p.m., History) – In Detroit, Frank takes a big risk on one of the greatest pieces he’s ever seen.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos