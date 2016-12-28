Happiness is a Warm TV

December 28, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: Ragnar and Ivar plot on ‘The Vikings’

By Brooke Cain

Vikings (9 p.m., History) – Ragnar and Ivar plot against the Saxons and reach a new level of understanding.

Cooks vs. Cons (9 p.m., Food) – The competitors must use kids’ lunch snacks in a steak and egg meal. Daphne Oz and Scott Conant judge.

Wahlburgers (9:30 p.m., A&E) – Mark visits the headquarters of Nike to develop a Wahlburgers shoe.

Egypt’s Treasure Guardians (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – Archaeologists study Egypt’s history, protect its heritage and encourage tourists to visit the country.

Incorporated (10 p.m., Syfy) – Ben improvises when Roger closes in on the truth about Elena, while Elizabeth pressures Ben to finish a vital project.

