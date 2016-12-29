Happiness is a Warm TV

December 29, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: Anderson Cooper’s doc on mom, Gloria Vanderbilt

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper (9 p.m., CNN) – A fascinating documentary – which premiered earlier this year on HBO) – by journalist Anderson Cooper about the life and legacy of his mother, fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt. Trust me, this is good.

Top Chef (10 p.m., Bravo) – After a biscuit challenge, Barbecue master Rodney Scott has the chefs prepare a whole hog and three side dishes for 150 barbecue lovers. Country singer (and former Hootie frontman) Darius Rucker dines.

Nightwatch (10 p.m., A&E) – The men and women who serve New Orleans reflect on the risks they take. Also, armed intruders throw a small party into chaos, and a good Samaritan gets hurt trying to break up a bar fight.

Tiny House Nation: Family Edition (10 p.m., Lifetime) – In the premiere of this new spinoff series, a couple wants to create the perfect two-trailer tiny house for their family.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

