What to Watch on Thursday: Anderson Cooper’s doc on mom, Gloria Vanderbilt

Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper (9 p.m., CNN) – A fascinating documentary – which premiered earlier this year on HBO) – by journalist Anderson Cooper about the life and legacy of his mother, fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt. Trust me, this is good.
Top Chef (10 p.m., Bravo) – After a biscuit challenge, Barbecue master Rodney Scott has the chefs prepare a whole hog and three side dishes for 150 barbecue lovers. Country singer (and former Hootie frontman) Darius Rucker dines.
Nightwatch (10 p.m., A&E) – The men and women who serve New Orleans reflect on the risks they take. Also, armed intruders throw a small party into chaos, and a good Samaritan gets hurt trying to break up a bar fight.
Tiny House Nation: Family Edition (10 p.m., Lifetime) – In the premiere of this new spinoff series, a couple wants to create the perfect two-trailer tiny house for their family.
