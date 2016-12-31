Happiness is a Warm TV

December 31, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Saturday: Watch the ball (and nut) drop for New Year’s Eve

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (8 p.m., ABC) – This takes a break for the local news but resumes at 11:30. Mariah Carey and Lionel Richie perform.

New Year’s Eve Live (8 p.m., CNN) – Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin once again ring in the new year from Times Square.

A Toast to 2016 (8 p.m., NBC) – Ugh, this ought to be something.

Late Night with Seth Myers (10 p.m., NBC) – Myers’ New Year’s Eve Special features Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leslie Jones and Kelly Clarkson.

First Night Raleigh (11 p.m., WRAL) – Here you’ll see the giant Acorn Drop in downtown Raleigh.

Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution (11 p.m., Fox) – Pitbull is joined by Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg in the countdown at Miami's Bayfront Park. Scheduled performers include Biz Markie, Coolio, Naughty by Nature, Rob Base, Salt-N-Pepa, Tone Loc and Young MC.

New Year’s with Carson Daly (12:05 a.m., NBC) – This countdown to midnight will actually air just past midnight.

