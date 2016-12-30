Happiness is a Warm TV

December 30, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: ‘20/20’ airs special on Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Debbie and Carrie: Heartbreak in Hollywood (10 p.m., ABC) – The “20/20” news magazine airs this special anchored by Elizabeth Vargas, looking at the lives and careers of both women, and also their “loving, yet complex relationship.” (Note: HBO airs Carrie Fisher’s “Wishful Drinking” stage show on Sunday.)

Also on tonight . . .

Doomsday: 10 Ways the World Will End (9 p.m., History) – Oh, this sounds like fun. Consider rogue aliens launching a surprise attack on earth. Or maybe there’s a cascade of weather catastrophes, like super storms and wildfires?

Gold Rush (9 p.m., Discovery) – With no paycheck for five weeks, Todd Hoffman’s close-knit team members turn on each other. Also, Parker’s gamble to run his wash plant without protection from rocks proves costly.

Paranormal Lockdown (9 p.m., TLC) – Nick and Katrina visit a historic manor in Middlebrow, Mass., to determine if it’s unsafe for tourists. While there, Katrina investigates hauntings beyond the house, and activity hits too close to home for Nick.

The Truth is Stranger Than Florida (10 p.m., Investigation ID) – In the season finale, the residents of Anna Maria Island are rocked when a popular hotel owner disappears.

Related content

Happiness is a Warm TV

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

View more video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos